Seth Meyers: Impeachment Is Like Poking A Raccoon With A Broom

Seth Meyers on impeachment: "Well, the day Trump's been dreading is finally here: They're out of those chicken sandwiches again!

"President Trump was impeached today, though I think it's a little like having a raccoon in your garage and poking it with a broom. It's still there. It's just mad now," he said.

"President Trump was on Twitter during today's impeachment vote and accused Democrats of carrying out "an assault on America and an assault on the Republican Party, filled with atrocious lies by the radical Left."

"Oh, my God. Stop yelling. I feel like we elected a 2:00 a.m. mattress commercial as president. Why do you always have to use all-caps?

"Honestly. I can't wait until Trump is finally out of office and the only time we see all caps is when Joe Biden smiles."