Right-wing Actors As Hollywood Ambassadors - HUAC?

In reality, are these three Trump "appointees" going to spy on Hollywood and report on them?
By John AmatoJanuary 17, 2025

Trump-supporting actors Sly Stone, Jon Voight, and, cough, cough, Mel Gibson were appointed as some sort of a HUAC type Hollywood Ambassadors by Demented Donald.

In my opinion, Trump is covering up their true mission of reporting on Hollywood for not supporting Trump and the MAGA cult in their productions by claiming he wants to make Hollywood profitable overseas again.

Trump spews nonsense like this daily, but the media now coddles his inane ramblings.

I didn't know that Universal Pictures, Owned by NBCUniversal/Comcast
Paramount Pictures: Owned by Paramount Global
Warner Bros. Pictures: Owned by Warner Bros. Discovery
Walt Disney Studios: Owned by The Walt Disney Company
Sony Pictures: Owned by Sony Pictures Entertainment/Sony Corporation.

Did you know the Big Five were so desperate they asked Trump for help?

Oh, wait, they didn't.

Mel Gibson almost destroyed his career when he went on an anti-Semitic rant during a drunk driving incident. Years later, he hurled horrible racist barbs at his ex-girlfriend, caught on tape, but in Trump's world, that appears to be a prerequisite.

These ceremonial positions remind me of the Red Scare: Joseph McCarthy House Un-America Activities Committee that targeted Hollywood creators.

