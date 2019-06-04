George Conway Calls Out White House For Lying About Trump's Church Visit

Trump always can find or create a tragedy and always make it about himself. Case in point: The Virginia Beach massacre which took the lives of 12 people, the shooter, and injured others.

While residents of Virginia Beach are still reeling over the mass shooting tragedy, Trump played a round of golf and then decided to show up at a North Virginia evangelical church unannounced and unwashed to demand they pray for HIM, even as his press secretary sent out a public statement saying he was there to pray for the victims and their families.

Not only did Trump look like a disheveled and unclean mess, but to take the community's pain over a massacre and make it about himself is unconscionable, even for him.

George Conway laid it out on Twitter:

So let me see if we now have this straight:



After a long round of golf on Sunday,an unshowered Trump, still in golf wear, arrives virtually without warning at an evangelical Christian church in NoVa. The White House asks the pastor to pray for Donald J. Trump, ... — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 4, 2019

... which the pastor does. But the White House lies to the public and says the prayers are for the victims of the shooting in Virginia Beach. Many in the evangelical congregation understandably take offense at Trump’s political, narcissistic use of their church, ... — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 4, 2019

... and so the pastor issues a propitiative letter that explained how he was blindsided and delicately acknowledged how “some within our church, for a variety of valid reasons, are hurt that I made this decision” to bring Trump into the services.



It’s all so ... odd. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 4, 2019

This is really low.

Trump's actions were so outrageous that Pastor David Platt of McLean Bible Church wrote a letter to his congregation to try and explain to them what happened, apologizing to members who were hurt.

“My aim was in no way to endorse the president, his policies, or his party, but to obey God’s command to pray for our president and other leaders to govern in the way [I Timothy 2] portrays," Pastor Platt wrote.

It wasn't God's command but Donald Trump's and he should not confuse the two.