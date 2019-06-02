Classless Trump Showed Up At Church In Golf Spikes And A Baseball Hat

Donald Trump, the idiot who would be President, is often viewed by the fanatical Christian right as delivered by God. Yes, a man who has had three wives, cheated on all three of them, five kids total (well, and possibly another one out of wedlock), paid off a porn star and a stripper, lied, cheated, stolen and conspired with a foreign adversary to cheat his way into the White House - he is their moral compass.

This man, who rarely attends church, and only goes when it is required that he be there for a big holiday or photo op, decided to go today. Why? To pay his respects for the twelve victims of the Virginia Beach massacre from Friday. Here is my tweet with some screengrabs of his...well, I'll let you see:

This fucking pig showed up at a church to "pray" for VA Beach victims at 2:20pm after a day of golfing in dirty golf clothes and didn't even speak #VirginiaBeach pic.twitter.com/VWzosqLGut — Red™️ (@Redpainter1) June 2, 2019

Here is the full video of his walk on appearance:

President Trump makes an unannounced stop at McLean Bible Church in Vienna, VA. pic.twitter.com/qBZzDi96vl — The Hill (@thehill) June 2, 2019

So to recap: he golfed all day, didn't shower or change, showed up to a church that was more than two hours away from the shooting location in his full dirty golf clothes, golf spikes and his baseball hat, stood on stage for approximately sixteen minutes, smiled and waved - like it was a fun event, didn't speak (maybe that was for the best, though) and then left.

Oh, and the kicker? This idiot didn't even pray for the victims. The pastor prayed for Trump.

Yet the videos show the pastor praying for Trump not the victims. Here's the prayer transcribed by David Martosko. pic.twitter.com/ge2JUClKQX — Cristy Bodnar (@pookoo_2000) June 2, 2019

The key quote:

"Please, oh God, give him wisdom."

Is it me? That sounds like shade more than anything.