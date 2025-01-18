Trump Inauguration Tickets Useless Now That Ceremony Moved Indoors

The weather in DC is going to be pretty tough on Monday (20's with a decent windchill), but DC is always cold in January and many other inaugurations have been held outside with no issue.

Well, Donald Trump is a delicate flower and cannot stand the cold. Literally. So he has decided to move his little ceremony inside the Rotunda of the Capitol. This means that his supporters, many of whom have already descended on DC like a horde of locusts and cockroaches, are stuck watching it all on tv.

Suffice to say, they are not happy. And to make it worse, Republican members of Congress are being told to alert their constituents that their Inauguration tickets are now simply "commemorative".

AHAHHAHAAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

Here is the message:

NEW: House administrator alerts Members of Congress about change to Inauguration ceremony -- and encourages Members to consider alerting constituents that their Inauguration tickets are now simply "commemorative" — Scott MacFarlane (@macfarlanenews.bsky.social) 2025-01-17T21:44:05.210Z

Suckers, all of them.