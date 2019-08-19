Scaramucci's CNN Interview Sends Trump Into A Tailspin

In the past few weeks Anthony's Scaramucci, who was once a beloved Trump Capo until his firing, (He was hired as White House communications director until being fired 11 days later after a profanity-laced tirade during an interview) has been calling out Trump's racist rhetoric and overall narcissism.

Trump and his minions have started to attack him for speaking out about Trump's behavior, but this morning Donald became completely unhinged.

CNN's Alisyn Camerota interviewed the Mooch and this caused a Trump meltdown.

Scaramucci said that ex-Trump cabinet members were getting ready to speak out against Trump and they may be looking for an alternative candidate in 2020.

Scaramucci said, "[They] know the president is unstable but they tell reporters I'm here because it would be worse if I wasn't here."

He said Trump is not making much sense anymore as evident by his recent rallies.

"Just listen to him talk --- about the way he's rambling and he's disconnecting sentences and he's acting in a way that is irrational and unstable," he said.

Scaramucci said if any Republican is thinking about running 2024 actual time to run is now. "You know that the situation is unstable. You know that the president is off his rocker."

This interview promoted trump to spiral out on Twitter.

Anthony Scaramucci is a highly unstable “nut job” who was with other candidates in the primary who got shellacked, & then unfortunately wheedled his way into my campaign. I barely knew him until his 11 days of gross incompetence-made a fool of himself, bad on TV. Abused staff,... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2019

....got fired. Wrote a very nice book about me just recently. Now the book is a lie? Said his wife was driving him crazy, “something big” was happening with her. Getting divorced. He was a mental wreck. We didn’t want him around. Now Fake News puts him on like he was my buddy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2019

Wow, Trump attacked Scaramucci's wife and his marriage.

Scaramucci was a stable genius and a true friend when he went out in the media promoting Trump's candidacy during the campaign and his presidency, up to the point that he was hired to one of the biggest jobs in any administration.

Now he's a nut job and never a friend?

I do love what Scaramucci's trolling is doing to Trump.

I thought Trump only hired the cream of the crop. The best of the best.

We know who the real nut job is.

Donald, look in the mirror.