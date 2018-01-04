The Mooch Is Sliming His Way Across The News Today
The Mooch returned to the public eye this morning, Twitter reacts:
#bannon's downfall has created a massive opportunity for #TheMooch to score some major points with @realDonaldTrump defending him and attacking #Bannon during a time where we know #Trump is watching #bannon coverage intently
— Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) January 4, 2018
#Scaramucci is the human form of herpes.#themooch #goaway https://t.co/TiM392QyjN
— Marcella (@marcellalaluna) January 4, 2018
Don't say it if you don't want to hear it again, dumbfuck.#TheMooch https://t.co/isZr8FoSKV
— 🤔 Does it really matter🤔 (@VickVinegar211) January 4, 2018
Watching @Scaramucci trying to say Trump isnt a #dotard on @SRuhle is the funniest thing ive seen this year! This poor guys integrity is gone. Funniest part: he believes he wont be thrown under the bus. Not sure whos egos bigger, the @potus or #theMooch
YOU ARE A FOOL. LOL
— theArtsyLiberal (@TheArtsyLiberal) January 4, 2018
Pull the plug on @Scaramucci ! Enough already @MSNBC ! This isn’t @foxandfriends . #TheMooch is a tool. He peacocks for himself then says the same about #Bannon. A pardon? The Mooch lost his mind. @SRuhle
— Blue Oyster Dvp (@blueoysterdvp) January 4, 2018
When Anthony Scaramucci says “I was there for a lot of it,” he means “I was fired after 11 days—which means I was there for 3.1% of Trump’s presidency so far.” https://t.co/xG9UrHie8o
— Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) January 4, 2018
Anthony Scaramucci slams alleged comment by Steve Bannon calling Donald Trump Jr. meeting in Trump Tower "treasonous": "There's nobody less treasonous than Don Jr., there's nobody more patriotic." https://t.co/TdV5OgpifD pic.twitter.com/HO0cmbPMT0
— ABC News (@ABC) January 4, 2018
I saw Scaramucci on MSNBC just now and I was about to click it off but this happened
RUHLE: I understand you just spoke to the president
SCARAMUCCI: ...uh, no actually, I was on hold
— Simon Maloy (@SimonMaloy) January 4, 2018
.@Scaramucci tells @GStephanopoulos that Steve Bannon was a "lone wolf operating rogue against the president's interests." https://t.co/HOV4ewgYny pic.twitter.com/rnst0qWYfA
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) January 4, 2018
— American Girl (@TheAmerican22) January 4, 2018
Oh @Scaramucci shut the heck up. It's a free country. If Bannon thinks Don Jr was unpatriotic, he has a right to say it. Bannon doesn't owe him an apology for anything.
Angling for another job, are ya? https://t.co/GazXtJcFcu
— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) January 4, 2018
