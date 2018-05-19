Open Thread: Stephanie And Katie Go To The Royal Wedding

By Susie Madrak
5 hours ago by Susie Madrak
up

I'm kind of a grinch about royal weddings. I mean, we did fight a bloody revolution to get away from the royals, amirite?

So I was in a grumpy mood this morning about all this wedding coverage. And I was a little shocked to see Stephanie Ruehl and Katie Tur jumping up and down and shrieking when the carriage passed with the royal couple.

But then I had an epiphany. Why should I be any less happy about this wedding than anyone else's? There's just something about a couple standing on the brink, throwing the dice that they will have a happy future together.

And it really wasn't like most royal weddings, thanks to Meghan. For one thing, there was the powerful preaching from an African-American bishop. And when was the last time you heard a gospel choir in Windsor Castle -- singing "Stand By Me"? (John Lennon would have approved.)

It was a little mini-vacation from the dark world of Trump, Trump, Trump. I'll take that.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV