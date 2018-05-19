Open Thread: Stephanie And Katie Go To The Royal Wedding

I'm kind of a grinch about royal weddings. I mean, we did fight a bloody revolution to get away from the royals, amirite?

So I was in a grumpy mood this morning about all this wedding coverage. And I was a little shocked to see Stephanie Ruehl and Katie Tur jumping up and down and shrieking when the carriage passed with the royal couple.

But then I had an epiphany. Why should I be any less happy about this wedding than anyone else's? There's just something about a couple standing on the brink, throwing the dice that they will have a happy future together.

And it really wasn't like most royal weddings, thanks to Meghan. For one thing, there was the powerful preaching from an African-American bishop. And when was the last time you heard a gospel choir in Windsor Castle -- singing "Stand By Me"? (John Lennon would have approved.)

It was a little mini-vacation from the dark world of Trump, Trump, Trump. I'll take that.