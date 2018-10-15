Katy Tur Startles Ali Velshi: 'We're Having A Baby!'

By Karoli Kuns
3 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
Sometimes it's just fun to have fun, and Ali Velshi played right along with this one today after he got over his initial surprise.

During the handoff of Velshi & Ruhle to Katy Tur, Katy exclaimed, "We're having a baby!"

That set Velshi back for a moment before Tur clarified that she was talking about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's announcement that they are having a baby in the spring.

The hesitation before she clarified was just a funny moment in what is generally unfunny television.

It was fun for me, anyway. Hopefully for you too.


