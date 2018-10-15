Katy Tur Startles Ali Velshi: 'We're Having A Baby!'

Sometimes it's just fun to have fun, and Ali Velshi played right along with this one today after he got over his initial surprise.

During the handoff of Velshi & Ruhle to Katy Tur, Katy exclaimed, "We're having a baby!"

That set Velshi back for a moment before Tur clarified that she was talking about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's announcement that they are having a baby in the spring.

The hesitation before she clarified was just a funny moment in what is generally unfunny television.

It was fun for me, anyway. Hopefully for you too.