Rudy Giuliani Explodes After Judge Refuses To Postpone Trial

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani raged against U.S. District Court Judge Lewis J. Liman Tuesday for refusing to postpone his trial so he could attend President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration in January.
By David EdwardsNovember 27, 2024

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani raged against U.S. District Court Judge Lewis J. Liman Tuesday for refusing to postpone his trial so he could attend President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration in January.

Following a court hearing in Manhattan, Giuliani told reporters that Liman "ruled against us on everything."

"The trial he set down for the period of time during President Trump's inauguration," Giuliani said.

The trial was set after the former mayor refused to pay $148 million to Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, two former Georgia election workers he defamed following Trump's 2020 loss to President Joe Biden.

Giuliani accused Liman of being a "serious left-wing Democrat," despite his being appointed by Trump.

"It's punishment for being the one who revealed first Joe Biden's 30-year criminality," he insisted. "He's been trying to torture me, stop me, take everything away from me since then."

"The reality is I have no cash," he continued. "It's all tied up. So right now, if I wanted to call a taxi cab, I can't do it. I don't have a credit card. I don't have a checking account."

"I have no place I can go take cash out except a little bit that I saved, and it's getting down to almost nothing."

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon