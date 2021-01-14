Politics
Donald Trump Refuses To Pay Rudy Giuliani's Legal Fees

Living up to his reputation, Donald Trump is stiffing yet another person that worked for him.
By Red Painter
Image from: DonkeyHotey

Donald Trump is having a sadz in the White House. The New York Times is reporting that Trump is crumbling during the last week of his Presidency. His staff are quitting faster than HR can process their exit paperwork, banks and law firms are severing their relationships, businesses are refusing to work with him and he appears to be losing his sway over the GOP.

It is ALL crashing down.

And I am HERE. FOR. IT.

On Wednesday afternoon, just hours after his 2nd impeachment (the first President to ever be impeached twice!) he released a 5-minute hostage video where he condemned the violent riot and insurrection (that he encouraged) and told his army of deranged MAGA supporters to please not do it again (wink wink).

The video was released on Twitter. Not Trump's Twitter account...which is shut down. It was put out on the White House Twitter/YouTube account.

Trump still has not conceded the election that he clearly lost. Nor has he called President-elect Joe Biden to congratulate him. Not that Biden cares.

In addition to his second impeachment and the hostage video, Trump's relationship with his bestie, Rudy Giuliani, is on thin ice. Why? Because Rudy didn't deliver...so now Trump doesn't want to pay him. Trump was "offended" by Giuliani's request for $20,000/day. The Washington Post reports that Trump has told aides not to pay him AT ALL. Trump is also insisting on "personally approv[ing] any reimbursements for the expenses Giuliani incurred while traveling on the president’s behalf to challenge election results in key states."

Everyone knows that Donald Trump doesn't pay his bills. Giuliani should not be shocked at all.

