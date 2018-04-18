Congratulations MAGA! Your Campaign Donations Are Paying Trump's Lawyers

Just call it a Stupid Tax. From Tuesday's Last Word...

LAWRENCE O'DONNELL: If you're making political contributions to Donald Trump...okay, I know most of you aren't doing that. But if you know anyone, if you love anyone who is contributing to the Trump campaign, you should tell them that there is a big, big lawyer tax on their contributions. Twenty cents of every dollar they give to advance the political future of Donald Trump is spent on lawyers. NBC News reports that some of the spending on legal fee may have itself been illegal. In one instance, Donald Trump's campaign paid more than $66,000 to the law firm that represents Keith Schiller, his former longtime bodyguard. That payment may violate federal election law because it appears to be related to testimony Keith Schiller gave to Congress in the Russian investigation where he was questioned about events that happened in 2013, long before the Trump campaign existed. In that testimony, Schiller reportedly told Congress in November, quote, that someone made an offer to send five women to Trump's hotel room in Moscow in the lead-up to the 2013 Miss Universe pageant, saying he turned down the offer on Trump's behalf. Schiller also testified he could not be certain that no one actually visited Trump's hotel room. That wasn't the only unusual spending revealed in the new Federal Election filing of the Trump campaign.