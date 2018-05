Sales of the MAGA swimwear are guaranteed to mark you as a douchebag.

Sales "benefit" Trump 2020, but also Trump's legal defense team, so Trump Chumps better buy a bunch! Fifty-five bucks a suit ain't gonna pay all the lawyers if you only buy one each!

Just in time for summer: #MAGA-themed swimwear, available for $55 a swimsuit at @realDonaldTrump's campaign website. Money benefits Trump's 2020 re-election campaign. pic.twitter.com/tLEo0aC6jL — Dave Levinthal (@davelevinthal) May 24, 2018

Everyone enjoy a nice long weekend, and may you not encounter a MAGA swimsuit all summer.

Open thread below...