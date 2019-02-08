Trump Is Using Campaign Funds For Legal Fees, Part Infinity

MAGA types be warned: if you donate to Trump 2020, you're just paying legal fees for his kids. Sucker. ABC News:

President Donald Trump's campaign has spent nearly $100,000 of donor money to pay legal bills to the firm representing Jared Kushner, the latest campaign finance records show. The president's re-election campaign made two payments to the firm, Winston & Strawn LLP – $55,330 and $42,574. The expenditures were payments to Kushner's attorney Abbe Lowell for Kushner’s legal fees, sources with knowledge of the payments told to ABC News. Lowell joined the firm in May 2018.

And if you think it's just billionaires like Shelly Adelson making payments to Trump? Think again:

“Low dollar” contributions – $200 or less – made up 98.5 percent of the total funds raised by the Trump campaign in the last quarter of 2018, a consistent trend throughout the year, according to a press release by the campaign, along with the latest campaign finance filings.

The Trump presidency is one giant grift.