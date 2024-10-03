Smart Guy Giuliani Texted Wrong Number With Plan To Steal The Election

Donald Trump's former attorney and Ex-NYC Mayor, Rudy Giuliani, texted a stranger about his plans to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Michigan, according to Special Counsel Jack Smith's detailed and damning report.

This is so Rudy via The Guardian:

Prosecutors said Giuliani failed to send the message because “he put the wrong number into his phone,” prosecutors wrote. The detail was included in a legal brief by the special counsel Jack Smith that was unsealed by the US district judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing the federal election interference case against Trump. The brief, which contains several new details about Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 race, argues why Trump should be held accountable – specifically, why he is not entitled to immunity after the US supreme court held that presidents cannot be charged for “official acts” while in office. Giuliani is an unnamed co-conspirator in the case. He also faces criminal charges in Georgia and Arizona over his efforts to overturn the election results.

Trump sent out a lengthy list of posts on Truth Social following the damning news, and in one, he wrote: "I didn’t rig the 2020 Election, they did!" In a separate post, Capt. Capslock wrote," ELECTION INTERFERENCE!"

And he's right, except he's the culprit in interfering with an election to cling to power.

Donald knows he's in trouble, and he's panicking. He's failed to prove there was a rigged election by Democrats, and then we find out the ones rigging the 2020 election were Republicans and their King, Donald Trump. However, Jack Smith has made it clear that no matter what the Supreme Court says, we don't have Kings in the United States.

Our country fought against a monarchy in the American Revolution, and we're not going there again. To borrow a phrase, We are not going back.