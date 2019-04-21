Giuliani Gloats: 'There's Nothing Wrong With Taking Information From Russians'

Rudy Giuliani continues to be the King of Buffoonery, giving yet another ridiculous interview to Jake Tapper on CNN's State of the Union. Well, ridiculous to those of us who have critical thinking skills and a sense of wrong and right, but as with so many Trumpers invited on these shows, Giuliani's target audience do not. To them, I'm sure this was a strong defense instead of a disastrous display of normalizing criminality and treason.

The hot topic, of course, was the Mueller report. In this clip, Rudy defends Trump (of course), accuses Hillary of "talking to the Ukrainians", insinuates that the 2012 Mitt Romney campaign "stop the bull...stop this pious act...that you weren't trying to dig up dirt on other people" - but he stops short of saying it was from foreign nations. Romney issued a statement on Twitter after the redacted report was released, saying he was "sickened" which offended Trump and caused him to once again lash out at Romney.

Oh, and when asked about accepting information from foreign countries, Rudy said "who says that the President accepted information from foreign countries? You mean people in his campaign...who says it's even illegal? Does the information turn out to be false?...There's nothing wrong with taking information from Russians...it depends on where it came from."

When Tapper asked if Rudy himself would accept information from Russia, he actually said no. He would have advised against it. But, then he swiveled back to "but it isn't a crime" when Trump did it.

When asked if it was immoral, he goes back to baselessly insinuating that people working for Mitt Romney were doing immoral things as well.

If this is what TOTAL EXONERATION looks like, I would hate to see what the converse looks like.