Huckabee Sanders Insists Trump Did Nothing Wrong Since No Charges Filed On Him

Well, this was fun. Sarah Huckabee Sanders actually held a press conference today - the day after his former attorney implicated our dear leader in campaign finance law violations - and answered every single question by saying there was absolutely nothing wrong with absolutely anything the Tangerine Turdnugget has ever done ever in his entire life. Especially as it regards Michael Cohen and Paul Manafort.

The presser can best be summarized by this tweet:

Today's briefing -->



2:29p: "There are no charges against him."

2:37p: "There are no charges against him." — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) August 22, 2018

But if you want more details, you can enjoy the video above of this reporter going in on her by reminding her that our tax dollars pay her salary, and she needs to answer some damn questions.