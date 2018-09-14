NEW: Michael Cohen May Be Cooperating With Mueller Too!

Just hours after Paul Manafort cut a deal with the Special Counsel in his pending DC trial, there is more bad news for Donald Trump. It appears that Michael Cohen may be talking to Robert Mueller as well.

Vanity Fair is reporting that it has "become common knowledge among close friends of Michael Cohen" that Cohen is "talking to the Mueller team."

It is not clear how often they have talked or what the content of their conversations are, but this is a huge sign if true. Remember that Michael Cohen directly implicated Donald Trump when giving his allocution at his hearing last month, stating that "Trump had directed him to make payments to two women who had alleged affairs with the then-candidate, implicating the president as his co-conspirator." Cohen has not been shy about his willingness to work with the Special Counsel's office, a huge reversal from last years statement that he would "take a bullet" for Donald Trump.

FYI: As of 6:00pm, Donald Trump has not tweeted about Manafort's plea of this latest report about Michael Cohen possibly talking to Mueller's team.

In the above clip, Nicolle Wallace talks about this breaking Cohen news and what it could mean.