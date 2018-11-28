Trump's Joint Defense Agreement With Manafort May Be Null And Void

When news broke late Tuesday night about how Manafort's lawyers were still talking to Trump's lawyers after Manafort pleaded guilty, many of us shook our heads. It was well known that the two teams had what is known as a "joint defense agreement" or JDA. A JDA, simply put, is an agreement between parties with a "shared interest" to share privileged information without waiving their right to assert attorney–client privilege. The big question is this: once one of the parties has their case resolved, though a trial or a plea agreement, does the JDA become null and void?

