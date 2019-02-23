Manafort Sentencing Memo Filed — 46 Years In Prison On The Table

The long-awaited sentencing memo for Paul Manafort has arrived. It stands in at nearly 850 pages, including the numerous attachments. The memo itself is 25 pages, and of course, there are tons of redactions. It does not seem to be breaking any new ground at first glance, but given the length, media has barely had any time to digest and dissect it.

From the memo itself:

His criminal actions were bold, some of which were committed while under a spotlight due to his work as the campaign chairman and, later, while he was on bail from this Court. And the crimes he engaged in while on bail were not minor; they went to the heart of the criminal justice system, namely, tampering with witnesses so he would not be held accountable for his crimes. Even after he purportedly agreed to cooperate with the government in September 2018, Manafort, as this court found, lied to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), this office, and the grand jury. His deceit, which is a fundamental component of the crimes of conviction and relevant conduct, extended to tax preparers, bookkeepers, banks, the Treasury Department, the Department of Justice National Security Division, the FBI, the Special Counsel’s Office, the grand jury, his own legal counsel, Members of Congress, and members of the executive branch of the United States government.

Ouch. That's gonna leave a mark.

Here are some of the initial reactions so far:

On first review, the SCO prosecutors have not used this sentencing memo to disclose either their theory of Manafort's role in 2016 or specifics relating to the election, e.g., the polling data shared w Kilimnik. We may yet find some hints, but it doesn't break much new ground. — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) February 23, 2019

Prosecutors say Manafort lied to:

-tax preparers

-bookkeepers

-banks

-Treasury Department

-National Security Division of DOJ

-FBI

-Special Counsel’s Office

-grand jury

-his own legal counsel

-Members of Congress

-executive branch of US government — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) February 23, 2019

Whaddyaknow? Dana Rohrabacher's name makes quite a few appearances...

In general, the Mueller team has redacted the names of uncharged individuals. But Congressman Rohrabacher's name appears in headings on 7 separate pages of the proposed Manafort trial exhibits in Attachment G. Some examples: pic.twitter.com/ZTkJ4h3NjP

One thing I found notable: Prosecutors point out in their conclusion that Manafort's sentences in EDVA (guidelines range 235 to 293 months) and in DC (210 to 262 mos) could run consecutively, and they preserve the right to argue for it. Over 46 years in prison still on the table. pic.twitter.com/EyJLv5iFCa — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) February 23, 2019

Wow. 46 years still on the table for ole' Paulie, eh? Couldn't happen to a nicer guy.

More to come as the exhibits are uploaded and analyzed. Stay tuned...