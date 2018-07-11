Manafort Trial Roundup: It's Bad News All Around For Paul

Paul Manafort had an exceptionally bad day, in terms of court rulings. I mean, so bad that it is hard to keep up with the motions, responses to motions, court rulings. Suffice to say, it was not a good day for the Manafort defense team.

Here is a bit of what went down:

Just last week, Manafort requested that his trial be moved from Alexandria to Roanoke, a more Republican area, although still not considered Trump country by any means.

Just Tuesday Manafort changed his mind and asked to remain at his current jail. The judge said "nope" and he is being moved to a new jail before his new trial starts in just 2 short weeks. Why is this happening? Well, it could be because of all the stunts he is pulling behind bars. What stunts, you ask? Well, it appears he is doing a laptop switcharoo where he types up an email, but doesn't send it and then hands the laptop to his lawyers who hook up to the internet once they are out of the jail and THEY send the email. Yes this idiot thinks Mueller isn't tracking all of his emails.

Special Counsel's Office says Manafort has been surreptitiously sending emails from jail...https://t.co/L4C0JNqmep pic.twitter.com/hqo207Fedi — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) July 11, 2018

What else? Manafort's "solitary confinement" isn't that bad. He has had hundreds of phone calls to his lawyers, is allowed almost unfettered phone calls to others and is allowed a "private living unit larger than where other inmates stay that has its own bathroom, shower, telephone and workspace, and he has a laptop with an extension cord he can use daily in his room at Northern Neck Regional Jail in Warsaw, Virginia."

He also is allowed to wear his own clothes!

The state of justice in America: Paul Manafort gets a private room, a phone & doesn’t have to wear a jail uniform but tender age children who come here with a parent seeking asylum are caged. — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) July 11, 2018

Mueller team has *had it* with Paul Manafort's bid to delay his July 25 trial. In new doc, they cite recorded jail phone call where M says he is being treated like a "VIP", doesn't have to wear prison uniform and gets his own laptop to review discovery materials.

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Carrie Johnson (@johnson_carrie) July 11, 2018

Judge denies Manafort request to not be moved to the Alexandria Detention Center.



"The professionals at the Alexandria Detention Center are very familiar with housing high-profile defendants including foreign and domestic terrorists, spies and traitors."https://t.co/aZJqIhaSzE — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 11, 2018

Another huge setback for Manafort came in a ruling that denied his attempt to get evidence seized from his apartment in Alexandria thrown out. Judge Ellis wasn't having it and said: "These facts, taken together, lend ample support to the common-sense conclusion reached by the magistrate judge here, namely that probable cause existed."

Order here:

More Manafort: EDVA judge has denied his motion to suppress evidence seized from his home in Alexandria (judge in DC has not ruled on this yet; both judges have already denied Manafort's motion to suppress storage unit evidence) https://t.co/TwrL56raSo pic.twitter.com/YOVjbJjDe2 — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) July 11, 2018

Oh, and Manafort is trying to get FARA evidence from the 80's and 90's thrown out

Mueller has asked a judge to let him introduce evidence at trial about Manafort's lobbying work for Saudi Arabia 3 decades ago as a prior "bad act," showing Manafort's "absence of mistake or accident" in failing to register his Ukrainian work under FARA. https://t.co/xPOhackOAV — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 11, 2018

More:

On Monday, the Special Counsel's Office handed over to Manafort and his attorneys 53 audio recordings they obtained of Manafort's own phone calls.https://t.co/L4C0JNqmep pic.twitter.com/ircALUTsEq — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) July 11, 2018

It ended with the Mueller team asking for 100 MORE blank subpoenas, bringing the total to 250 in the last month. These subpoenas require recipients to testify in court in 2 weeks when Manafort's Virginia trial begins in Alexandria on July 25th.

Terrible day for Manafort, but I suspect it is going to get exponentially worse in 14 days when his trial starts on July 25th.