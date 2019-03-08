Trump Rambles Again: Judge 'Cleared' Him Of Russian Collusion

In another bizarre press spray, Trump said he felt "very badly" for convicted felon Paul Manafort, but claimed the judge exonerated him from any collusion with Russia.

That's not what happened, obviously.

Trump responded to Manafort's sentence on the White House lawn earlier today.

"I feel very badly for Paul Manafort. I think it's been a very, very tough time for him, but if you notice, both his lawyer, a highly respected man and a very highly respected judge, the judge said there was no collusion with Russia. This had nothing to do with collusion. There was no collusion. It's a collusion hoax. It's a collusion witch hoax. I don't collude with Russia," Trump said.

He continued, "The judge, I mean, for whatever reason, I was very honored by it, also made the statement that this had nothing to do with collusion with Russia. So, you know, keep it going, let's go, keep the hoax going, just a hoax!”

Of course, Manafort's lawyer walked out of the court and said "no collusion." As Ari Melber noted, Manafort's lawyer was speaking only to Trump. The case against Manafort in the courtroom yesterday was about financial fraud and tax evasion, not Russia.

Manafort's lawyer "didn't talk about their victory" after sentencing



"They said something for an audience of one in the White House, they said: no collusion" - @AriMelber on @allinwithchris pic.twitter.com/Lli2POVk6k — TheBeat w/Ari Melber (@TheBeatWithAri) March 8, 2019

Then Trump used his Congressional puppet Devin Nunes as proof of the collusion witch hunt.

"Look at Devin Nunes and the House Intelligence Committee, they said there's no collusion and guess what, there is none."

Devin Nunes should be investigated for his role in destroying the House Intel committee he chaired and obstructing justice by running to the White House with intel, undermining his own Russia investigations.

But at this point there are other fishes to fry.