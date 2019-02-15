Bombshell: Texts Between Roger Stone And Wikileaks Found In Russian Files

As Robert Mueller likes to do, Friday night brings us a HUGE news dump of breaking news. Here it is: The Special Counsel stated in a filing that they have *proof* that Roger Stone communicated with Wikileaks, and they found it in the files of indicted Russians.

CNN reports that while investigating the Russian hacking of the Democrats, they "obtained and executed dozens of search warrants on various accounts used to facilitate the transfer of stolen documents for release, as well as to discuss the timing and promotion of their release."

In layman's terms: They have proof of coordination of timing and promotion of release of certain emails.

The Special Counsel went on: "Several of those search warrants were executed on accounts that contained Stone's communications with Guccifer 2.0 and with Organization 1" (Organization 1 is Wikileaks)

This means they have actual proof that Stone coordinated with not only Guccifer 2.0, but Wikileaks...on everything. Release, timing of the releases and how to promote them. THIS IS HUGE.

To be clear, the filing does not give any examples of communications outside of what was explained above. We do not know what exact emails were discussed, if anyone else was mentioned, if any other coordination or hacking was discussed, etc. But the one thing we do know, and this is a biggie, is that there WAS collusion. This cannot be disputed anymore.

And a reminder, Roger Stone and his attorneys are now under a gag order, though Stone is free to incriminate himself anywhere but the courthouse steps. I love the irony.