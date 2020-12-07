Politics
Rudy Celebrates The Wrong Ruling For The Wrong Reasons

Rudy Giuliani celebrated what he thought was a big victory for the Trump campaign. It was actually a ruling about a pot measure.
On Friday, Rudy Giuliani was exuberantly tweeting about a "major victory" when a Michigan judge ordered the ballots to be reviewed and preserved from 22 Dominion tabulation machines. But he couldn't have been more wrong if he tried.

From the Business Insider:

Rudy Giuliani hailed a ruling in a Michigan court on Friday as a "big win" for Trump's election team — except it wasn't about the presidential contest but about a local marijuana measure instead.

A judge in Antrim County, Michigan ordered for ballots to be reviewed and preserved from 22 tabulation machines after a marijuana proposal narrowly won by a single vote, the Detroit Free Press reported on Friday.

The order came after a voter had complained that the ballots were damaged during a recount causing the proposal to shift from a tie vote to passing by one vote.

Documents relating to the order were released on Saturday by the State Court Administrative Office, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Now, if the gentle reader were to play devil's advocate, they might guess that Giuliani was hoping some flaw was found in the machines to help reverse the election in that state. Except it won't because Trump had already won that county:

The voter also alleges broader fraud in the Antrim election saying the "tabulators were compromised" and claiming that votes from Republican candidates were switched to Democratic ones, although this was not cited in the order.

The allegations come even though Trump beat Biden in Antrim County by nearly 4,000 votes.

Now how could Giuliani, who is supposed to be a top notch lawyer and super genius make so many blunders with just one tweet? Could it be that Giuliani, like the rest of Trump's administration are actually incompetent boobs that only got the job because they were campaign donors, sycophants and/or just good butt kissers? Could it be that Giuliani is just an addled brained old fool? Or maybe he is confused and delirious due to COVID fever?

No one, but Giuliani, would know and I doubt if even he would know.

But the fact is that it's not going to reverse the election in Michigan and it's not going to change the fact that Biden is going to be the next president in January.

