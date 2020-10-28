'You Apologize To Me!': Rudy Giuliani Explodes At Fox Biz Host For Comparing Him To 'A Crook'

Rudy Giuliani flipped out on the air, claiming he was defamed by Fox Business' Kennedy because she dared to question his actions and didn't conform to the usual Fox News propaganda over the faux Hunter Biden laptop.

When Kennedy appears on Fox News' Outnumbered, she's been one of the only Trump supporters who had contempt for this whole laptop fiasco that Giuliani hoped would be Trump's golden ticket.

And she followed that up by actually questioning his motives and the truth of the contents within said laptop.

The height of Giuliani's despicable behavior peaked when he began promoting a QAnon pedophile theory against Hunter Biden.

Kennedy immediately corrected that, saying Fox News had not verified his allegations.

Rudy made believe that all of law enforcement knew about this and refuses to take action against the Bidens.

Kennedy incredulously asked if he saying that law enforcement is allowing young children to be abused just to protect the Bidens.

Rudy fluffed that off and said, "I didn't say abused."

Of course he was.

Then Kennedy really got mad and started making faces at Giuliani's disgusting smear tactics and said, " Come on, man."

Oh, Rudy, what about your disgusting appearance with what you thought was an underage girl on Borat? (See bonus below)

Kennedy said, "It sounds like there may be something here that is fishy that is causing Americans — giving them pause, and now there’s stuff that might’ve been completely adulterated over the 18 months, and some could say that you were acting like Christopher Steele, that you were abstracting information because…”

Rudy became outraged and said, "You gotta be kidding me."

"I was acting like Christopher Steele?!” Rudy said.

“That’s what it sounds like,” Kennedy said.

“You better apologize for that,” Giuliani fired back.

Kennedy gave him a quizzical look of disbelief as Rudy read off his resume. "

You are accusing me of being Christopher Steele?"

“I’m accusing you of acting in a capacity to Christopher Steele, (It's outrageous) and that you were going back and forth between Ukraine and the United States…” Kennedy said as Giuliani went off.

“Similar to a CROOK?!” Giuliani said. “What you are saying is an outrageous defamation of me, of my reputation! Every single thing is here! And I want you to look at it, and then you apologize to me!”

“I came on your show in good faith to give you evidence that has been withheld from the American people. And I get defamed. That is outrageous!” he continued.

What's outrageous is that Giuliani hasn't been arrested yet, but his day will come.

“Alright, you you still working on behalf of the president?” Kennedy asked.

“I think our interview is now over. I don’t talk to people who accuse me…” he started.

Kennedy tried to change subjects...

“This may be the last time we’ll be on camera, ’cause I don’t let people call me Christopher Steele, I’m sorry. Christopher Steele is a criminal! You’re asserting that I’m a criminal!”

Fact check: Christopher Steele is not a criminal.

“I’m asserting that eastern Europe is a cesspool and American politics…” Kennedy started.

“I did not get them from eastern Europe,” Giuliani said. “You are now repeating lying propaganda from the Democratic National Committee and the crooked Biden family.”

The Wall Street Journal news division already investigated the alleged laptop and its contents and said there was nothing illegal that happened there between the Bidens.

The core of it was that Mr. Bobulinski had failed to prove the central claim. “Corporate records reviewed by The Wall Street Journal show no role for Joe Biden,” The Journal reported.

Even Jonathan Turley who is a Trump supporting law pundit explained on Fox and Friends there was nothing illegal the Bidens did if that laptop is actually authentic -- which is highly doubtful.

BONUS: Kennedy asking Rudy about his appearance on Borat. Hoo boy. He's sticking to that lame story about tucking his pants in. - Karoli