Watch For Yourself: Rudy Giuliani's Compromising Video In 'Borat's Subsequent Moviefilm'

Sasha Baron Cohen strikes again with "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" and this time it was Trump henchman Rudy Giuliani caught with his hand in his pants.

Rudy was being interviewed by Maria Bakalova, posing as an underage girl.

After the interview ended, she said, "Shall we have a drink in the bedroom?"

Instead of declining, Rudy immediately got up from his chair and sauntered his way into the bedroom.

As he sits on the bed Rudy tells her that she can give him her phone number and address as he pats her lower back.

It appears she's starting to undress him.

As her hands reach down to his waist, Rudy just sits there and then sticks his hand down his pants.