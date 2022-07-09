Radio Host Claims Giuliani Had Stents Put In After The 'Assault'

So dramatic!
Radio Host Claims Giuliani Had Stents Put In After The 'Assault'
Credit: Screen capture
By Conover KennardJuly 9, 2022

"I got hit on the back as if a boulder hit me. It knocked me forward a step or two. It hurt tremendously," former Trump attorney and tough guy Rudy Giuliani said in late June after a man barely touched his back. From there, his stories changed and got more dramatic, claiming that it felt like someone shot him. Then video circulated of the incident, but Rudy Jailiani kept up the drama. And now, Rudy reportedly had stents put in.

Via the Daily News:

John Catsimatidis — the former mayoral candidate, radio host, and supermarket magnate — rushed to Rudy Giuliani's defense during a radio interview with Mayor Eric Adams on Friday, saying the former mayor had a medical procedure after making the accusation that a man who patted him on the back actually assaulted him.

"I want you to know that Mayor Giuliani was in a weak state of mind because of the fact he wasn't breathing well," said Catsimatidis during a call-in interview with Adams on his WABC talk show. "He's been like that for 30 days, and on Tuesday, right after that weekend, on Tuesday, he had stents put in to bring back his oxygen count up."

“No matter how hard that person hit him in the back, he felt it because of his health problems,” Catsimatidis said.

Well, it sounds like Rudy needs 24/7 care. There are residential places available that take of frail seniors. He should look into that.

Daniel Gill, a 39-year-old ShopRite employee, was charged with second-degree assault after barely touching Rudy. But the former NYC mayor wants more attention. Mayor Eric Adams said last month that Giuliani should be investigated for filing a false police report over the alleged assault, and that prompted the former mayor to tell Adams to "go f–k himself."

I want proof that Rudy needed stents because Gill patted him on the back. Republicans have become the party of victimization.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue