Radio Host Claims Giuliani Had Stents Put In After The 'Assault'

"I got hit on the back as if a boulder hit me. It knocked me forward a step or two. It hurt tremendously," former Trump attorney and tough guy Rudy Giuliani said in late June after a man barely touched his back. From there, his stories changed and got more dramatic, claiming that it felt like someone shot him. Then video circulated of the incident, but Rudy Jailiani kept up the drama. And now, Rudy reportedly had stents put in.

Via the Daily News:

John Catsimatidis — the former mayoral candidate, radio host, and supermarket magnate — rushed to Rudy Giuliani's defense during a radio interview with Mayor Eric Adams on Friday, saying the former mayor had a medical procedure after making the accusation that a man who patted him on the back actually assaulted him. "I want you to know that Mayor Giuliani was in a weak state of mind because of the fact he wasn't breathing well," said Catsimatidis during a call-in interview with Adams on his WABC talk show. "He's been like that for 30 days, and on Tuesday, right after that weekend, on Tuesday, he had stents put in to bring back his oxygen count up."

“No matter how hard that person hit him in the back, he felt it because of his health problems,” Catsimatidis said.

Well, it sounds like Rudy needs 24/7 care. There are residential places available that take of frail seniors. He should look into that.

Daniel Gill, a 39-year-old ShopRite employee, was charged with second-degree assault after barely touching Rudy. But the former NYC mayor wants more attention. Mayor Eric Adams said last month that Giuliani should be investigated for filing a false police report over the alleged assault, and that prompted the former mayor to tell Adams to "go f–k himself."

I want proof that Rudy needed stents because Gill patted him on the back. Republicans have become the party of victimization.