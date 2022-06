Rudy Giuliani, The Snowflake Liar

Republicans will lie about everything, and Rudy Giuliani's latest lie about getting "assaulted" is a perfect example.

Despite video evidence contradicting his original statement of events, Rudy doubles-down this morning: β€œI got hit on the back as if a boulder hit me. It knocked me forward a step or two. It hurt tremendously.” pic.twitter.com/h4QsHZGBPo — Ron Filipkowski πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡¦ (@RonFilipkowski) June 27, 2022

β€œI got hit on the back as if a boulder hit me. It knocked me forward a step or two. It hurt tremendously,” Giuliani said.

On Monday, Susie Madrak wrote: Was Rudy Assaulted? Check Your Lying Eyes!

If you look at the video, the man he accused of "mauling him half to death" basically meekly slapped Rudy on the back.

But Rudy just had to call the cops on the Shoprite employee.

If there is a God in heaven, then Giuliani will be indicted for trying to overthrow the government and be sent to jail.

He won't be getting any timid "slaps on the back" behind bars.