Was Rudy Assaulted? Check Your Lying Eyes!

Look at this. A Shoprite employee slapped Rudy Giuliani on the back and poor Rudy went running to the media, probably trying to prop up his son's campaign for governor. Via the New York Post:

“All of a sudden, I feel this, ‘Bam!’ on my back,” Giuliani said. “I don’t know if they helped me not fall down, but I just about fell down, but I didn’t. “I feel this tremendous pain in my back, and I’m thinking, what the — I didn’t even know what it was,” he said. “All of a sudden, I hear this guy say, ‘You’re a f–king scumbag,’ then he moves away so nobody can grab him. “And he says, ‘You, you’re one of the people that’s gonna kill women. You’re gonna kill women,’ ” Giuliani said, quoting the suspect, who now faces assault charges. ” ‘You and your f–king friend are gonna kill women.’ Then he starts yelling out all kinds of, just curses, and every once in a while, he puts in that woman thing.

But Rudy wasn't being a snowflake. He was being Tough On Crime! And thank God he was in such good shape that he survived this brutal attack!

The former federal prosecutor told The Post he felt it was his duty to call the cops — likening the decision to his tough-on-crime policies as mayor. “I say to myself, ‘You know something? I gotta get this guy arrested,’ ” he said. “I talk about ‘broken windows’ theory all the time. You can’t let the little things go. “I’m like, ‘I’m gonna get this guy arrested as an example that you can’t do this. And I said, also, in New York, we don’t prosecute people anymore And one of the reasons I brought crime down is I didn’t ignore stuff like this.”

Here is video with Rudy's voice-over pic.twitter.com/CiTEvZKLSh — Division Bell 🇺🇦 (@A_Division_Bell) June 27, 2022

Here is my statement on today’s assault on my Father, @RudyGiuliani :

Innocent people are attacked in today's New York all of the time. This particular incident hit very close to home. The assault on my father, America's Mayor, was over politics. (1/2) — Andrew H. Giuliani (@AndrewHGiuliani) June 27, 2022

Thoughts & prayers to Rudy Giuliani,

who visited Staten Island today

and had his privacy and body autonomy

challenged by a man. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) June 26, 2022

After listening to Rudy’s version of his “attack,” and then watching the video, I’m beginning to question his top secret evidence of voter fraud. — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) June 27, 2022