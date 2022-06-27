Was Rudy Assaulted? Check Your Lying Eyes!

The man allegedly called him a "f*cking scumbag." Hey, it's Staten Island, it's how they say hello!
By Susie MadrakJune 27, 2022

Look at this. A Shoprite employee slapped Rudy Giuliani on the back and poor Rudy went running to the media, probably trying to prop up his son's campaign for governor. Via the New York Post:

“All of a sudden, I feel this, ‘Bam!’ on my back,” Giuliani said. “I don’t know if they helped me not fall down, but I just about fell down, but I didn’t.

“I feel this tremendous pain in my back, and I’m thinking, what the — I didn’t even know what it was,” he said. “All of a sudden, I hear this guy say, ‘You’re a f–king scumbag,’ then he moves away so nobody can grab him.

“And he says, ‘You, you’re one of the people that’s gonna kill women. You’re gonna kill women,’ ” Giuliani said, quoting the suspect, who now faces assault charges. ” ‘You and your f–king friend are gonna kill women.’ Then he starts yelling out all kinds of, just curses, and every once in a while, he puts in that woman thing.

But Rudy wasn't being a snowflake. He was being Tough On Crime! And thank God he was in such good shape that he survived this brutal attack!

The former federal prosecutor told The Post he felt it was his duty to call the cops — likening the decision to his tough-on-crime policies as mayor.

“I say to myself, ‘You know something? I gotta get this guy arrested,’ ” he said. “I talk about ‘broken windows’ theory all the time. You can’t let the little things go.

“I’m like, ‘I’m gonna get this guy arrested as an example that you can’t do this. And I said, also, in New York, we don’t prosecute people anymore And one of the reasons I brought crime down is I didn’t ignore stuff like this.”

