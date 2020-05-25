Media Bites
WATCH: Staten Island Grocery Shoppers Drive Out Woman Who Refuses To Wear A Mask

New Yorkers don't mess around with people who refuse to wear masks.
New Yorkers have no time for the selfish few who refuse to wear masks as some sort of entitlement granted to them by Trump or others. The language used is raw but this is how it should be done. That it happened on Staten Island, the only borough that Trump won in New York City against Hillary Clinton is somewhat remarkable. But these are the times we live in.

Source: Raw Story

A group of angry shoppers at a Staten Island ShopRite were captured on video driving out a woman in the store who refused to wear a face mask.

The 20-second video clip shows masked shoppers swarming around a shopper who is pushing her cart around without any kind of face covering.

“Get out!” one of the shoppers yells at the woman.

“Get the f*ck out of here!” yells another.

Staten Island has been hard hit by COVID-19 and has recorded more than 13,000 coronavirus infections and nearly 1,000 deaths from the disease.

