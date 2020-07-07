Activism
'Costco Ken' Screams At Woman Who Asks Him To Wear Mask: 'I FEEL THREATENED!'

A man at a Fort Myers Costco did not like being asked why he wasn't wearing a mask, not one little bit.
Another day, another slew of videos of (mostly) white people taking great offense to being asked to wear a mask. And unlike most of Florida, Fort Myers is actually responsible and have a face mask ordinance in place.

Source: Boing Boing

A man at was filmed Monday yelling and threatening shoppers at a Costco in Fort Myers, Florida, reportedly after an elderly woman asked him why he wasn't wearing a mask. Clad in a "Running the world since 1776" tee shirt, the man puffs up his chest, balls his fists and yells "I FEEL THREATENED!" while belligerently advancing on the person filming.

The clip posted to social media shows the man accusing the shoppers of "harassing" him at the Gulf Coast Town Center warehouse.

"I'm not harassing you," the person filming replies, "you're coming close to me."

"I feel threatened!" the man shouts, clenching his fists and advancing toward the camera. "Back up! Threaten me again! Back the fuck up, put your fucking phone down."

The person filming stops at this point. The man was "escorted out of the store" by Costco staff, according to the person who posted the video to Twitter.

Costco appear to have handled the situation well, as the woman was later escorted to her car after she'd finished shopping, in case Costco Ken was also Second Amendment Ken.

