Ohio Lawmaker Refuses To Wear A Mask Because God Doesn't Wear One

I'll give this guy props for originality for his nuttiness. But I suppose religious zealots can rationalize just about any damn thing that pops into their brains if they've a mind to.
Source: WKRC
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - An Ohio state representative said he will not wear a mask for religious reasons. Rep. Nino Vitale also calls the orders keeping many Ohio businesses closed invalid.
Vitale represents Champaign, Logan and Shelby counties northeast of Columbus.
In a Facebook post, he criticizes the policies of Gov. Mike DeWine and Dr. Amy Acton, especially their suggestions for customers to wear masks and the requirements from employees to do so.
"This is not the entire world. This is the greatest nation on earth founded on Judeo-Christian Principles. One of those principles is that we are all created in the image and likeness of God. That image is seen the most by our face. I will not wear a mask."