Snowflake Ronny Jackson Cries Like A Baby To Fox News After Obama's Scolding

Texas representative and former presidential physician Ronny Jackson ran to Fox News Sunday morning to whine like a child after it was revealed that former president Barack Obama emailed his disappointment to him about his horrific claims about President Biden's mental health.

The saga began when Jackson acted like an absolute nutjob discussing Trump's health and then during the 2020 election attacking Biden, claiming he was mentally unstable while pretending Trump's acuity test made him a Mensa member

Remember the cognitive test I gave @realDonaldTrump? The one he aced! Sounds like somebody else might need some testing done!! Scary!! https://t.co/MhantZoHIy — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) February 25, 2020

Almost hyperventilating, Rep. Jackson told Maria Bartiromo that the left, elitists, academic doctors were relentlessly pursuing him.

Jackson started this avalanche of criticism when he claimed Trump could live till he was 200 years old.

(After that, story after story came out about Jackson's behavior which continued embarrassing himself in front of the American people.)

Rep. Jackson continued speaking as if he had drank seven Red Bulls before joining Fox News, saying his retweet was fairly benign. "But within 20 minutes, my phone rings, I got an email from President Obama, just you know scolding me about this," he whined.

Poor baby.

Jackson said he was a little pissed off and angry about it.

"And having my feelings hurt," the snowflake continued, "He came at me pretty hard."

Is this a hard hitting email?

We haven’t spoke in awhile. I hope you and your family are well. I have made a point of not commenting on your service in my successor’s administration, and have always spoken highly of you both in public and in private. You always served me and my family well, and I have considered you not only a fine doctor and service member but also a friend. That’s why I have to express my disappointment at the cheap shot you took at Joe Biden via Twitter. It was unprofessional and beneath the office that you once held. It was also disrespectful to me and the many friends you had in our administration. You were the personal physician to the President of the United States as well as an admiral in the U.S. Navy. I expect better, and I hope upon reflection that you will expect more of yourself in the future. Barack Obama

Really, receiving a mild slap on the wrist for his outrageous behavior was too much for Jackson to handle. This reminds me of Rudy Giuliani being tapped on the back and making believe he was viciously assaulted.

But guess who calmed him down? His buddy Dan Bongino, who told him to ignore it all. Clearly he can't ignore it, since he's on Fox News whining about it.

It's terrifying to think he was Obama's doctor.