Ronny Jackson Calls For Biden Cognitive Test: 'Person Man Woman Camera TV?'

Trump's former "personal physician" in the White House continues to dishonor the very idea of telling the truth.

On Thursday night's Hannity, Jackson now is demanding President Biden take a cognitive test.

Trump actually nominated Jackson to run the VA. Jackson's nomination was quickly withdrawn after claims of drunk-driving and handing out medications with no patient history as well as being an asshole boss.

But he's such a freak that of course he won a congressional seat via TX-13, that voted for Trump with 79%.

During an early 2018 press conference, Jackson said Trump had great genes and genetics. Jackson's report sounded like it came from 1938 Germany. He actually said he believed Trump could live to 200 years old if he had a healthier diet.

While running for Congress, Jackson claimed that former President Obama was a deep state traitor who spied on the Trump campaign.

Back in July 2020, when Covid was ravaging the country, Jackson said he wouldn't wear a mask and called it a personal choice.

This is the man that now is demanding President Biden get a cognitive test.

Hannity and Jackson claimed America doesn't trust Pres.Biden's mental health or that he's even running the country, but Biden still enjoys a terrific approval rating.

That's the same tired, lame, and sick GOP talking point that has never worked against Biden and will never work.

Jackson then claimed again that Traitor Trump had a great cognitive score.

Jackson said, "President Trump as you mentioned, he did, uh he uh, he hit a perfect score on his cognitive test, an outstanding performance, and I, I’m just saying now. I’m saying that’s the new standard. The precedent has been set."

"And I'm asking Joe Biden's medical team to get out there and get his physical exam done, get this cognitive testing done get the results back to the American people," he said.

President Biden has not only passed all physical and mental tests, but he cemented his 2020 victory by destroying Trump in both debates, and achieving the highest margin of votes ever cast for any presidential nominee in history of the United States of America.

Go f**k yourself, Ronny.