Former White House Doc Runs For Congress, Now Calls Obama 'Deep State Traitor'

Everything Trump touches dies, as someone once said. Via CNN:

(CNN)Dr. Ronny Jackson, the former White House physician who is running for Congress as a Republican in Texas, is embracing the right-wing conspiracy, promoted by President Donald Trump without offering proof, that then-President Barack Obama spied on Trump's campaign -- angering some of the Obama aides who served alongside him in the White House.

The turn has left some officials from the last administration a little perplexed because Jackson was considered even-minded, apolitical -- and friendly with Obama, who he is now accusing of grave crimes.

"President Obama weaponized the highest levels of our government to spy on President Trump. Every Deep State traitor deserves to be brought to justice for their heinous actions," Jackson wrote Tuesday on Twitter, without offering any proof.

The message sparked some rebukes from former Obama aides.

"Ronny Jackson was friends with Obama and his entire staff. I never heard him make a partisan statement," tweeted Tommy Vietor, a former National Security Council spokesman under Obama. "So it's really been sad to watch him debase himself by lying for Trump and promoting this toxic bullshit to win a Congressional primary. Truly shameful."