Ronny Jackson's 'Feelings Were Hurt' By 'Scathing' Obama Email

Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson previously served as the White House physician under former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, and he seemed very upset during an interview on Fox News. Jackson whined about an email that Obama sent him in which the former President called him out for comments about Joe Biden's mental health in 2020.

"Remember the cognitive test that I gave @realDonaldTrump? The one he aced! Sounds like somebody else might need some testing done!! Scary!!" Jackson tweeted at the time and included a video of what he called Biden's "latest cognitive misadventure."

According to Rep. Drunky McDrunkFace's book, Obama sent him an email about 20 minutes later to say that he spoke well of the Texas Republican "in public and private," avoided talking about Jackson's work in Trump's administration and thought of Jackson as a "friend," according to The Hill.

"That's why I have to express my disappointment at the cheap shot you took at Joe Biden via Twitter. It was unprofessional and beneath the office that you once held. It was also disrespectful to me and the many friends you had in our administration," Obama said in the email.

"You were the personal physician to the President of the United States as well as an admiral in the U.S. Navy. I expect better, and I hope upon reflection that you will expect more of yourself in the future," Obama added.

In his book, Jackson falsely says, "Trump never made crazy statements like the ones Biden was making almost every day, but these people were jumping up and down: 'He's not fit to be president; he needs a cognitive test!'"

What a bunch of covfefe.

On Fox News, Jackson called it a "benign" tweet even though he tweeted at least twice yesterday to call out Biden's mental health. He keeps doing that. Meanwhile, Trump can be found on Truth Social losing his shit daily.

Jackson said his "feelings were hurt" over Obama's "scathing" email. The fact is that Jackson is diagnosing the President even though he's never tested him. That is unprofessional, and Trump's narcissism is dangerous, and he's probably psychotic, too. See, I can diagnose people without seeing them, too, Ronny.

Ooof!

Obama: I have to express my disappointment

Jackson: 😭 pic.twitter.com/WnuIkEjhQL — Acyn (@Acyn) July 14, 2022

From 2021 via CNN: