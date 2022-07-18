Backlash Ensues Over Ronny Jackson's Unhinged 'Come And Take It' Video

Stand back, y'all. He's a tough guy!
Backlash Ensues Over Ronny Jackson's Unhinged 'Come And Take It' Video
Credit: screen capture
By Conover KennardJuly 18, 2022

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Tex.) unleashed an angry video on Twitter to yell at President Joe Biden while the Texas Republican brandished two assault weapons, one pointed at his foot. Ronny released a 'come and take it' video on the same day of yet another mass shooting in the U.S. We can't seem to catch our breath before the next mass shooting occurs. And this only happens in this country.

Last month, President Joe Biden called for renewing the ban on sales of military-style assault weapons, but Republicans are staunchly against saving lives.

Look at this fool:

That didn't go down well.

I'm not sure why Jackson is always angry. And who needs to hold TWO assault rifles? He's not tough. Ronny Jackson is a coward.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue