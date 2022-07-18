Backlash Ensues Over Ronny Jackson's Unhinged 'Come And Take It' Video

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Tex.) unleashed an angry video on Twitter to yell at President Joe Biden while the Texas Republican brandished two assault weapons, one pointed at his foot. Ronny released a 'come and take it' video on the same day of yet another mass shooting in the U.S. We can't seem to catch our breath before the next mass shooting occurs. And this only happens in this country.

Last month, President Joe Biden called for renewing the ban on sales of military-style assault weapons, but Republicans are staunchly against saving lives.

Look at this fool:

I will NEVER give up my firearms. I will NEVER surrender my AR-15. If Democrats want to push an insane gun-grab, they can COME AND TAKE IT! pic.twitter.com/Yw6QVFqLg6 — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) July 17, 2022

That didn't go down well.

What makes this extra sick is today the families of Uvalde found out a kid bought 2 of those and with no training slaughtered 21 kids and teachers while 376 police cowered outside too afraid to face the hail of bullets from the guns you’re waving around like your tiny dick. — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) July 17, 2022

NOW: Congressman Ronny Jackson just told Biden to come and get his guns, brandishing assault rifles.



If anyone did this to Trump, it would be news all over the world. — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) July 18, 2022

We get it dude you have a very small weenie — craig james 🐸 (@imready4bed) July 17, 2022

I'm not sure why Jackson is always angry. And who needs to hold TWO assault rifles? He's not tough. Ronny Jackson is a coward.