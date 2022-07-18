Just Another Day: Four Dead After Shooting In Indiana Mall

We don't cover most mass shootings; there's just too many of them. But I thought I'd mention this one because a few weeks ago, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill removing the restriction that you had to be licensed to carry a gun. Because Republicans are removing even the weakest requirements that impede the proliferation of guns that lead to everyday slaughter like this. Via the New York Times:

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police are investigating a shooting at Greenwood Park Mall that happened around 6 p.m. Sunday. Four people are dead and police tell 13News the shooter is among those killed. Greenwood Police Chief James Ison said two others were wounded in the shooting and were being treated at area hospitals. Early Monday morning, Johnson County Coroner Michael Pruitt identified those who had died as three males and one female. That includes the shooter, who police have only identified as an adult male.

Greenwood Park Mall this time. Just days after Gov. Eric Holcomb’s new law that eliminates the license requirement to carry a handgun went into effect on July 1.



Because Republicans think this country needs more guns and less responsibility. — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 18, 2022

Oh. You don't say? The governor just signed a law that removed the requirement to be licensed to carry a gun?

In wake of the Greenwood park mall shooting I’d like to inform America that Indiana passed, Governor Holcomb signed, and July 1st went into affect a law that allows people to carry handguns without a permit meaning nobody can ever even check if they’re allowed to have it or not. — Daniel Moore Jr (@Mafisonbb12) July 17, 2022

This time it's Indiana where Republican gun insanity has caused multiple murders. Don't worry, I'm sure IN AG Todd Rokita'll get right on this after he's done politically persecuting an IN doctor so raped 10yr old girls can be tortured w forced childbirth in the future — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) July 18, 2022

The Second Amendment is why Greenwood Park Mall had a mass shooting in the first place, Todd. https://t.co/sBcAtR6SfT — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) July 18, 2022

Look, here's the reality. Republicans want to remove every possible impediment to men expressing their feelings with firearms, and it doesn't matter who gets in the way of Muh FREEDUMB.

That doesn't mean we should let them get away with it. Make them pay in November.