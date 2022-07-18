Just Another Day: Four Dead After Shooting In Indiana Mall

A 22-year-old bystander with a gun killed the shooter, police said.
By Susie MadrakJuly 18, 2022

We don't cover most mass shootings; there's just too many of them. But I thought I'd mention this one because a few weeks ago, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill removing the restriction that you had to be licensed to carry a gun. Because Republicans are removing even the weakest requirements that impede the proliferation of guns that lead to everyday slaughter like this. Via the New York Times:

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police are investigating a shooting at Greenwood Park Mall that happened around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Four people are dead and police tell 13News the shooter is among those killed.

Greenwood Police Chief James Ison said two others were wounded in the shooting and were being treated at area hospitals.

Early Monday morning, Johnson County Coroner Michael Pruitt identified those who had died as three males and one female. That includes the shooter, who police have only identified as an adult male.

Oh. You don't say? The governor just signed a law that removed the requirement to be licensed to carry a gun?

Look, here's the reality. Republicans want to remove every possible impediment to men expressing their feelings with firearms, and it doesn't matter who gets in the way of Muh FREEDUMB.

That doesn't mean we should let them get away with it. Make them pay in November.

