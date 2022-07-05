5 Dead, 16 Wounded At Highland Park Fourth Of July Parade

A Sun-Times reporter who was there saw "blankets placed over three bloodied bodies."
By Ed ScarceJuly 4, 2022

Source: Chicago Sun-Times

Five people were killed and 16 others wounded when a gunman started shooting 10 minutes after the Highland Park Fourth of July parade kicked off Monday morning, authorities said.

Shortly after noon, the Highland Park police said it remained an “active incident” and urged people to stay away.

A Chicago Sun-Times reporter saw blankets covering three bloodied bodies and five other people wounded and bloodied near the parade’s reviewing stand.

Several witnesses said they heard multiple shots fired. One witness said he counted more than 20 shots.

Miles Zaremski, a Highland Park resident, told the Sun-Times: “I heard 20 to 25 shots, which were in rapid succession. So it couldn’t have been just a handgun or a shotgun.”

