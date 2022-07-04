Highland Park 4th Of July Shooter Left Behind A Disturbing Video

He's now been taken into custody, "without incident."
By Conover KennardJuly 4, 2022

Six people were killed, and at least 30 others were wounded when a gunman opened fire just 10 minutes after the Highland Park Fourth of July parade kicked off on Monday morning, authorities said. The gunman left behind a manifesto in the form of a video. The murderer is still at large. We are not going to mention his name here. He wanted to be famous, so he took innocent lives.

Karoli and I discussed publishing the murderer's video, and she has a point. Mass shootings are happening all too frequently. We need to identify some of the warning signs. The video is a glimpse into a madman's mind with colors swirling, and the 22-year-old shooter is talking as if he has a purpose and says he's holding his "head high." He's delusional and thinks his video will make him famous when it's discovered. Well, it's been found, but he is nothing. He adds nothing to society. He only takes. The only fame he will get is infamy when people see him as an inhuman waste of skin that has an obsession with strobe lights.

The shooter is believed to be driving a silver 2010 Honda Fit with Illinois license plate DM80653. He is armed and dangerous; if you see him, call 1-800-CALL-FBI. immediately. "Communities should not approach him. If they see him, know his whereabouts, see the vehicle, dial 911. We are considering him very dangerous," Lake County Major Crimes Task Force spokesman Chris Covelli said.

UPDATE: It looks like he was in attendance at a Trump rally. Screenshot below, from a tweet.

twitter-screenshot-crimo-iii
Credit: Twitter

