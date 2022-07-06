Tucker: 'Mostly Women' Are To Blame For Highland Shooter's Murder Spree

On Tuesday, a Newsmax pundit blamed the anger over the overturn of Roe v. Wade on the Highland Park mass shooter that killed six people and wounded 38 others. Then, on Tuesday night, Fox News host Laura Ingraham blamed marijuana for the shooter's killing spree. Also, on Tuesday night, Fox News's Tucker Carlson blamed "mostly women" for the mass shooting.

You see, women, according to Tucker, lecture men.

"Would you sell a gun to that guy? Does he seem like a nutcase?" Tucker said. "Of course, he does."

Via The Independent:

The host then asked his viewers why the accused gunman didn't raise any alarms prior to the Independence Day shooting, despite the fact that the host noted during the same segment how police were called to the 21-year-old's home twice in 2019 over his threats to harm himself and kill his family.

"Maybe he didn't stand out," he said. "Maybe because there are a lot of young men in America who suddenly look and act a lot like this guy."

"They are high on government-endorsed weed, 'smoke some more; it's good for you,'" Tucker said.

Tucker went on to claim, without any evidence to back it up, that the shooter, like many other young men, is "numbed by the endless psychotropic drugs that are handed out at every school in the country by crackpots posing as counselors."

"The authorities in their lives, mostly women, never stop lecturing them about their so-called male privilege," he said. "A lot of young men in America are going nuts. Are you surprised? A shockingly large number have been prescribed psychotropic drugs."

Ladies, I don't know about you, but I suddenly feel powerful. Conservatives used to blame the gays for hurricanes, death, and destruction, but move over LGBTQ; we're taking over. I'm going to try this out to see if men will kill at will for me.

Me: "Super-duper woman powers ACTIVATE!"

OK, nothing happened. And I had a list!

Tucker radicalized the right, then blamed women. What an assclown.

This is further radicalization, not news or even entertainment.

Tucker is helping to re-orient and drive the radicalization ecosystem from which domestic terrorists are formed. https://t.co/lRIVdBLrtF — LB 🌻☮️ (@LincolnsBible) July 6, 2022