Newsmax Pundit Blames 'Anger' Over Roe V. Wade Overturn On Highland Shooting

Newsmax pundit Betsy Brantner Smith somehow ignored that the Highland shooter that killed six people and wounded 38 others is a Trump supporter and blamed the murders on anger over women losing their constitutionally protected right to have an abortion. The right-wing seems to blame everything on abortion.

There were concerns over the now-shooter's reclusiveness, and when the school offered resources to address that, his parents declined and removed him from the school. They homeschooled the troubled boy and apparently didn't get him any help. There is ample evidence that his father is a Trump supporter who retweeted a message that read, "Protect the Second Amendment like your life depends on it." The shooter is also a Trump supporter, and there is zero evidence that he was pro-choice.

Gaslighting 101.

Brantner Smith somehow blamed the "anger about the Roe v. Wade decision" on the mass shooting.

"Next door to Highland Park, we have a progressive prosecutor, Kim Fox, who will not prosecute, will not keep gun criminals in jail," she said. "Again, we have got to look at the anger."

"There has been so much anger about the Roe v. Wade decisions and so many politicians, even here in southern Arizona, where I now live, we had an 'Eff the Fourth of July' celebration at one of our parks," she continued. "So much anger and so much tolerance or criminal behavior and of anti-social behavior."

She added that we must "elevate our heroes, our American law enforcement officers, and take responsibility individually for our own behavior."

Check yourself, lady. The problem is that he should have never had access to a firearm, much less a high-powered rifle. But Republicans continue to weaken gun restrictions, so that anyone can obtain an AK-15. That's not very pro-life of Betsy.