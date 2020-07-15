Trump's Former Presidential Physician Says" I Don't Wear A Mask' All That Much

Dr. Ronnie Jackson just won his primary in Texas’ 13tht and instead of giving sound healthy advice to the voters he decided to kowtow to Trump's cultist base at the expense of spreading COVID-19.

Jackson joined Fox and Friends earlier this morning and they played video of the Texas governor imploring Texans to start wearing masks -- finally.

Co-host Steve Doocy asked Jackson what his message was to "people who simply do not want to wear a mask."

“I think that wearing a mask is a personal choice, and I don’t particularly want my government telling me that I have to wear a mask, "Jackson said.

CDC evidence shows that wearing a mask stops people from being infecting or infecting others, but knowing how Trump's former presidential physician behaved at the White House, you knew what was coming.

Jackson said, "And so I think that’s a choice that I can make,” Jackson said.

Jackson claimed since not too many people will die it's no big thang!

“I think you gotta look at your personal circumstances, you gotta look at your surroundings and you gotta decide if that’s right for you and I’m a firm believer that that's a personal choice," this supposed medical doctor declared.

"I encourage people, they wanna wear a mask, to wear a mask, but I don’t wear a mask all that often to be honest with you," he confessed.

Brian Kilmeade was befuddled. Yeah, he was.

Kilmeade is mad that as we learn more, actions necessary to contain the virus has changed.

"I would just love for the medical professionals to get on the same page and there would be a lot less confusion among the American public,' Kilmeade said.

Jackson just added to the public confusion as has many Fox News employees who have attacked Dr. Fauci and denounced many safety measures like wearing masks.