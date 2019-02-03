Dr. Ronny Johnson Is Back As Trump's Assistant And Medical Advisor - Just In Time For His Yearly Exam!

He's baaaaa-aaaaack!

Straight out of Trump Central Casting, Dr. Admiral. Whatever. Ronny Jackson is back on staff at the White House just in time for the Tangerine Tyrant's yearly medical exam. This is the same guy who is under investigation RIGHT NOW for the following:

Handing out prescriptions like they were candy. No, literally, his nickname was "Candyman;"

Drinking on the job;

Creating a hostile workplace environment; and

Violating Karen Pence's medical privacy.

All of the above derailed his nomination for Veterans' Affairs chief last year, as well. He's got Trump's everlasting respect and undying love, though, likely because he determined last year Dunkin Don was in EXCELLENT, AMAZING, GOD-GIVEN GOOD GENES, INCREDIBLE health and weighed in at a strapping 6'3" (no.) and 239 pounds! (also, no.)

Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley was named physician to the president at the time Jackson was nominated to the VA. It is assumed that Conley will oversee Trump's annual physical, but it's possible with this norm-destroying president that he will insist that Jackson do it, just so that Trump can bask in the improbably superlative-filled report once again.

Despite all this--or more likely, because of all this--in January 2019 the Orange Dotard tapped him again for not only the position of Assistant to the President and White House Chief Medical Advisor, but also a military promotion to receive a second star.

New wrinkle: Not only has Trump re-submitted Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson's name to pin on a second star in promotion, he's selected him again to be the White House's chief medical adviser. That while the Pentagon IG investigation against Jackson continues.https://t.co/emuBJnzAiE — Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) February 2, 2019

When any Flag Officer is under investigation by the service or DoD IG, the normal procedure is that all favorable personnel actions are suspended until finalization of the investigation or clearance. — Mark Hertling (@MarkHertling) February 2, 2019

He's unlikely to get that second star until and unless that investigation is closed, and with results in his favor. Until then, though, I have something for them both.