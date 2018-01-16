Presidential Physician Says Trump's 'Incredible Genes' Could Make Him Live To Age 200

Dr. Ronny Jackson, the presidential physician, sounded like every overwrought Trump surrogate as he gave his medical report to the press today, as he claimed that superior genes would allow Trump to live until two hundred years old if he changes his diet.

Apparently no one told him that Trump is a eugenicist. Or maybe they did, and he agrees?

With this president, you can never get a normal report on anything.

After Michael Wolff's book painted Trump as unstable, Dr. Ronny Jackson was there to ensure that Donald is the fittest man of all-time.

I'm not disputing any of the test results he reports are Trump's, but his over-the-top exaggerations were truly bizarre for a Navy doctor. I guess I should have expected as much from someone working within the Trump administration.

At one point Dr. Jackson predicted that Trump will easily complete two terms as president with no health issues. "I think he will remain fit for duty for the remainder of this term, and even for the remainder of another term, if he is elected," he earnestly told the press with a straight face.

I tweeted, "How can any doctor predict that their 71 year-old patient will be healthy for the next three years?"

It's unnecessary for him to make claims like that. He did say Trump was overweight and that he's super alert and energetic even though he only sleeps between four and five hours a day.

A reporter asked if Trump has a daily exercise routine and Dr. Jackson said no. Watching Fox and Friends and tweeting like a madman don't count as exercise. Who, knew?

Dr. Jackson said Trump's stamina is "amazing" even if he never exercises.

Finally CNN's Jeff Zeleny incredulously asked, "Explain to me how a guy who eats McDonald's and fried chicken and all those diet cokes and never exercises is in as good a shape as he's in?"

Dr. Jackson replied, "It's called genetics. I don't know some people have great genes."

Is Dr. Jackson admitting Trump had some genetics testing done?

↓ Story continues below ↓

As for genes, his father lived to over 90 before dying of Alzheimer's Disease, but Trump's grandfather Frederick died from influenza during the 1918 pandemic.[4] He was 49 years old.

Dr. Jackson continued, "I told the president that if he had a healthier diet over the last 20 years, he might live to be 200 years old."

This is the presidential physician speaking and not Jesse Waters or Sean Hannity.

"He has incredible genes, I just assume."

Oh, he assumed. We all know what Felix Unger said about that!



Dr. Jackson continued, "If I didn't watch what I eat, I wouldn't have the cardiac and overall health that he has. He's very healthy despite he does those things ... he has incredible genes and that's the way God made him."

God made him that way. That's his humble doctor's opinion.