Gorsuch Puts Sotomayor At Risk By Refusing To Wear Mask

Showing some compassion or decency to a fellow justice is not in Gorsuch's make-up, as he defied Chief Justice Robert's request to mask up.
Gorsuch Puts Sotomayor At Risk By Refusing To Wear Mask
Credit: Getty Images
By John AmatoJanuary 18, 2022

NPR's Nona Totenberg is reporting that in the first session of 2022 for the Supreme Court, all justices were wearing masks except for Neil Gorsuch -- which forced Sotomayor out of the live proceedings.

Sotomayor has diabetes, which puts her at risk for serious illness and death from Covid, but Neil Gorsuch is still refusing to comply with basic decency.

With the omicron surge Sonia Sotomayor "did not feel safe in close proximity to people who were unmasked. Chief Justice John Roberts, understanding that, in some form asked the other justices to mask up."

They all did. Except Gorsuch, who, as it happens, sits next to Sotomayor on the bench. His continued refusal since then has also meant that Sotomayor has not attended the justices' weekly conference in person, joining instead by telephone.

The entire country has been trying to stay safe from COVID, except for the anti-vax hysterics on the Right.

Hysterics who are, of course, being defended and encouraged by Fox News programming.

Showing some compassion or decency to a fellow justice is not in Gorsuch's make-up apparently. Shame.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue