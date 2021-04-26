Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

State Legislator Banned By Alaska Airlines For Refusing To Wear A Mask

Alaska Airlines said Saturday that it has banned state Sen. Lora Reinbold, R-Eagle River, from its flights for continuing to refuse to follow mask-wearing requirements for travelers.
By Ed Scarce

State Senator Lora Reinbold now has limited options of either hiring a private plane, or driving. If she drives, it could take her up to 3 days, by car and ferry, and trying to get through Canada, which might not let her in because of COVID restrictions.

It would seem this has been an ongoing crusade for Reinbold for many months, that masks are ineffective, that it should be personal choice, that Alaska Airlines and the state are overextending their powers. Yadda yadda yadda. Well, they finally tired of her nonsense and banned her from travelling on Alaska Airlines. Good.

Source: Anchorage Daily News

Alaska Airlines said Saturday that it has banned state Sen. Lora Reinbold, R-Eagle River, from its flights for continuing to refuse to follow mask-wearing requirements for travelers.

“We have notified Senator Lora Reinbold that she is not permitted to fly with us for her continued refusal to comply with employee instruction regarding the current mask policy,” spokesman Tim Thompson said by email.

“This suspension is effective immediately, pending further review. Federal law requires all guests to wear a mask over their nose and mouth at all times during travel, including throughout the flight, during boarding and deplaning, and while traveling through an airport,” he said.

The ban cast uncertainty on how Reinbold might rejoin the Alaska Senate when legislative work resumes Monday. No other airline has regularly scheduled direct flights between Anchorage and Juneau.

But it appeared as though Reinbold was pursuing an alternate travel solution: On Saturday night, Reinbold told an anti-mask group that she was “en route to Juneau” and had pulled her car over to the side of the road to talk.

“I have an unexpected trip that I am taking that is a little bit confidential,” Reinbold told the group. She did not answer a text message asking whether she was driving to Haines or Skagway, which had scheduled ferry service to Juneau on Sunday afternoon. Driving to either location requires going through Canada, which has implemented strict pandemic travel restrictions.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team