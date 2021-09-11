Politics
Maskhole Alaska State Senator, Banned By Airline, Can't Get To Capitol

State Sen. Lora Reinbold now can't make it to the legislative session unless she drives for two days through Canada. But she wants to get paid anyway for missing work.
By Ed Scarce
Maskhole Alaska State Senator, Banned By Airline, Can't Get To Capitol
Image from: Twitter/ADN

Last April we brought you this stupid story of Alaskan State Senator Lora Reinbold who repeatedly fought with American Airlines about mask-wearing, harassing their boarding staff and flight attendants. Well, they got fed up and banned her from flying with them anymore. With only American Airlines flying her route to the Capitol in Juneau, her options for travel were rather limited. Delta is the only other large carrier, but their service for that route is seasonal and ends this week. Hence her request for an exemption from voting, an excusal that would see her getting paid, but not actually having to go to work again until January.

Ignorant, entitled, and a public health nuisance, that's Republican Lora Reinbold.

Source: Anchorage Daily News

Eagle River Republican Sen. Lora Reinbold has asked to be excused from legislative business in the state Capitol, telling fellow lawmakers that her ban from Alaska Airlines makes it impossible to fly into Juneau.

In a procedural request Thursday morning, she asked to be excused from votes in the Capitol starting Sept. 11. The excusal ends Jan. 15, three days before the start of the next regular session.

Explaining the request, Reinbold said “there’s no airline that flies into Juneau other than Alaska Airlines that I’m aware of.”

In a text message to the Anchorage Daily News, Reinbold explained in typical wingnut-ese her reasoning on why she was unable to work.

“I believe what Alaska Airlines has done by my political ban, restricting my movement from the state capital as a senator, is unconstitutional,” she said.

So, what does this miscreant face if she doesn't get her exemption and actually has to show up for work?

Earlier this year, Reinbold drove through Canada, then took an Alaska Marine Highway System ferry to Juneau. No hard-surface roads connect Juneau to the North American road network.

“Driving through Canada is a long haul and complicated and restrictive process,” she said Thursday.

Ferries also cross the Gulf of Alaska between Whittier and Juneau twice per month.

Good. A flight that normally takes less than 90 minutes will take her two days by car.

I hope this is exactly what happens to her. She deserves it.

