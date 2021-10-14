Anti-Vaxxer Alaska Pol Who Shunned Masks Contracts COVID, Turns To Her Vibrator For Cure

“Its my turn to battle Covid head on... game on!” Republican state Sen. Lora Reinbold wrote on Facebook on Tuesday night. "I am blessed to have gotten Ivirmectin [sic] the “de-covider.” My Vicks steamer has been a God send! [sic]" Ending with, “When I defeat it, I will tell you my recipe.”

Apparently, one of her cures is to use a vibrator. I suppose if you're home with nothing to do but be deathly ill...

Source: Anchorage Daily News

JUNEAU — Alaska state Sens. Lora Reinbold, R-Eagle River, and David Wilson, R-Wasilla, have tested positive for COVID-19 and are quarantining at home, away from the state Capitol.

...

Reached by text message, Reinbold said she is resting and improving quickly using a variety of products, including vitamins, a Vicks steamer and the antiparasitic medication ivermectin. Ivermectin is not authorized for prevention or treatment of COVID-19 — federal health agencies and the drug’s manufacturer have warned against its use for such purposes, especially as many people have turned to formulations designed for animals, not humans — but it has gained traction on social media among vaccine skeptics and among conservative public figures. The Eagle River senator has opposed COVID-19 vaccine mandates by sponsoring legislation to prohibit businesses and local governments from requiring vaccinations. She has also been a consistent critic of mask requirements. She unsuccessfully fought the Capitol’s mask mandate and was banned by Alaska Airlines for her refusal to comply with that company’s mask policy.

Her Facebook post on her recipe.

And a couple of tweets

