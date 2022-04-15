Fox & Friends: People Who Still Wear Masks Have Psychosis!

They don't want to tell their viewers who refused to get vaccines are still in danger, because that would not be good for ratings.
By Susie MadrakApril 15, 2022

Oh, those wacky Fox Friends! They tell their viewers to "make your own decision" about whether to wear a mask -- after pumping them full of disinformation for two years. Sure, that'll work! Via Mediamatters.org:

BRIAN KILMEADE (CO-HOST): Anthony Fauci flips every day and doesn't acknowledge it, so I find it fascinating that people are still booking him. We've shut you off. Even if you wanted to listen to anything Anthony Fauci says, he contradicts himself in the next sentence or the next appearance. And I think he's had a few. If you are unsettled, whatever, you have it or have lingering COVID, wear your own mask. Let us make our own decisions. We are done with this. We are finished. We are through. Stop holding on to it. Better yet, you will pay at the ballot box because the American people are done with this.

AINSLEY EARHARDT (CO-HOST): How about this? You are through with it. If she is not through with it or other Americans want to wear a mask --

KILMEADE: Wear your mask.

EARHARDT: Wear it. Make your own decisions.

PETE HEGSETH (GUEST CO-HOST): It's a psychosis. And I feel like the most dangerous preexisting condition you could have for this psychosis is if you had Trump derangement syndrome at one point, you are very likely to be deranged by the masks.

